Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Were Reprimanded For Chasing Antelopes

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have apparently landed in some trouble for chasing wild antelope in Wyoming.

According to TMZ, the couple was given a "slight scolding" from the Wyoming Game & Fish Dept. after Kim posted a video on Instagram last weekend in which she and Kanye chase wild antelope during an ATV ride. In the video, Kim can be heard saying, "I think you're scaring them!"

A spokesperson for the Wyoming Game & Fish Dept. told TMZ that state law prohibits this kind of "animal harassment," and the department paid a visit to the manager of Kanye's Wyoming ranch to issue a warning about the rules pertaining to wildlife in the area. Luckily for them, though, there was no formal complaint filed, which could have prompted an investigation, a citation, and a $435 fine.

A source close to the couple told TMZ that they were just cruising around in the ATV, and slowed down and left the animals alone soon after the video ended.

Kim recently revealed that Kanye bought a ranch in Wyoming, and that his "dream and vision" is to eventually move to the state. But as much as they love Wyoming, the couple isn't making a permanent move anytime soon.

"I love L.A., so I envision summers. I envision some weekends," she said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "It's the prettiest place you've ever seen in your entire life … We've had this dream of getting this ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away."