Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Attend a #NYFW Party in Head-to-Toe Black Outfits

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Kelsey Glein
Sep 15, 2015 @ 11:15 am

Another day of New York Fashion Week, another coordinating Kimye look. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian stepped out last night to attend a star-studded soirée where they took matchy-matchy couple style to a whole new level.

For the fête, Mrs. West pulled out all the stops in a tight lace-up LBD that accentuated her growing baby bump. She topped off her ensemble with thigh-high leather booties and a long black coat. The rapper-turned-designer also chose pieces in the dark color, and dressed in a short-sleeve button-down shirt, trousers, and suede boots. Talk about fashion forward.

Check out more photos from their night below:

RELATED: Vote for Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner in Our Social Media Awards

♐️ LOVE @hudsonmai @riccardotisci17

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Girls Girls Girls Girls @carineroitfeld @gigihadid @bellahadid 📷 @terryrichardson

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Lots of love tonight @courtneylove

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Repost @riccardotisci17 "The Real Family Dinner"

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Just in time for #MCM

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Related Video: Get Kim Kardashian's Signature Waves

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian and Kanyes West's Most Stylish Couple Moments

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!