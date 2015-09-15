Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Attend a #NYFW Party in Head-to-Toe Black Outfits

Another day of New York Fashion Week, another coordinating Kimye look. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian stepped out last night to attend a star-studded soirée where they took matchy-matchy couple style to a whole new level.

For the fête, Mrs. West pulled out all the stops in a tight lace-up LBD that accentuated her growing baby bump. She topped off her ensemble with thigh-high leather booties and a long black coat. The rapper-turned-designer also chose pieces in the dark color, and dressed in a short-sleeve button-down shirt, trousers, and suede boots. Talk about fashion forward.

Check out more photos from their night below:

