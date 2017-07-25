Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Ate McDonald's Ahead of Boarding Private Jet, As One Does

The Kardashians, they’re just like us!

Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian recently took a “quick trip” to San Francisco with their respective partners, Kanye West and Tristan Thompson, and we have no doubt the voyage reached news heights of glam.

Looking as extra as humanly possible, the crew (plus entourage, of course) captured the moments before they boarded their private jet via Snapchat.

San Francisco A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Jul 22, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

And what is it that the rich and famous do while they prepare to board a private jet? SNACK, of course! Kim and Kanye got in the jet-setting mood with an order of McDonald’s fries, and the video footage is everything.

Here’s Kim, just elegantly nibbling on a French fry as she waits to embark upon her next destination:

Squad A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Jul 22, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT

Kanye’s not about to pass up McDonald’s finest, either (and look, he's smiling!):

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Jul 22, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

RELATED: North West and Her Girlfriends Hit the Town for Mani-Pedis

The couple who snacks together, stays together—am I right?