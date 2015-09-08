Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Attend a Friend's Wedding in Matching Black Looks

There's no question that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are one fashionable couple, and they proved it once again over Labor Day Weekend. The famous duo stepped out to attend friend and music executive Steve Stoute's wedding in New York on Sunday, where he married longtime girlfriend Lauren Branche—and their coordinating black ensembles were ones for the books.

For the occasion, Mrs. West donned a wow-worthy caped Valentino gown, while Mr. West opted for a sharp Haider Ackermann suit. "Last night's vibes- Haider Ackermann x Valentino," Kardashian wrote alongside a photo of her with her husband at the venue (above). She also shared another snap from the day (below) with the caption: "What a beautiful wedding! Last photo before we checked in our phones. [Love] to Mr. & Mrs. Steve Stoute."

What a beautiful wedding! Last photo before we checked in our phones. ❤️ to Mr. & Mrs. Steve Stoute A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 6, 2015 at 9:55pm PDT

