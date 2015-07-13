Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump During Lunch With Kanye West

Look at that smile! Kanye West and Kim Kardashian stepped out at the Malibu Country Mart over the weekend, where the rapper showed off his highly elusive grin. But he wasn't the only one flaunting something typically unseen: Mrs. West flaunted her barely-there baby bump.

For their lunch and shopping trip, Kardashian accentuated her pregnant tummy in a form-fitting plum hued Torn by Ronny Kobo dress that she styled with a brocade overcoat, black Saint Laurent sunnies, and lace-up Hermès heels. Meanwhile, West kept it simple in an off-white T-shirt, black jeans, matching boots, and a gold Apple Watch.

Last week the fashionable pair made headlines when Kanye styled Kim in a racy shoot for System magazine, which was photographed by Juergen Teller. Shot at the Château d'Amblevillein Paris, the editorial features Kardashian wearing nude-colored lingerie, thigh-high black stockings, and heels—a far cry from her more covered-up weekend look.

