ALERT: Kim and Kanye Are Launching a Children’s Fashion Line (Finally)

Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Kim Duong
May 04, 2017 @ 3:45 pm

This is not a drill. After countless headlines, all churning out the same message—Snag North West's Incredible Style!Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are finally dropping a children’s fashion line of their own. You know what that means: Soon babies everywhere can get Kanye fresh.

VIDEO: A Kim & Kanye Kids Clothing Line is Happening

 

Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter to share the news, stating, “For the past few years Kanye and I have made almost all of our kids clothes and we have collaborated on a new kids line!”

Little is known about the new venture, but here’s what we know so far: 1. It’s called TheKidsSupply.com. 2. It’s dropping tomorrow, May 5, at 3 p.m. ET. And 3. You might find the flagship store somewhere in sunny Calabasas (of course).

As for what we can expect to see with TheKidsSupply? Perhaps North West-inspired mini velvet dresses, or maybe streetwear athleisure à la Saint West. Who knows. Keep your eyes peeled on TheKidsSupply.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!