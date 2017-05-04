ALERT: Kim and Kanye Are Launching a Children’s Fashion Line (Finally)

This is not a drill. After countless headlines, all churning out the same message—Snag North West's Incredible Style!—Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are finally dropping a children’s fashion line of their own. You know what that means: Soon babies everywhere can get Kanye fresh.

Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter to share the news, stating, “For the past few years Kanye and I have made almost all of our kids clothes and we have collaborated on a new kids line!”

Little is known about the new venture, but here’s what we know so far: 1. It’s called TheKidsSupply.com. 2. It’s dropping tomorrow, May 5, at 3 p.m. ET. And 3. You might find the flagship store somewhere in sunny Calabasas (of course).

As for what we can expect to see with TheKidsSupply? Perhaps North West-inspired mini velvet dresses, or maybe streetwear athleisure à la Saint West. Who knows. Keep your eyes peeled on TheKidsSupply.com.