Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Kissed in Public and Gave Us Butterflies

In case you had any doubts (and you shouldn’t!), we’re here to tell you that Kimye’s love is real. Kim Kardashian West and her rapper husband stepped out for date night last weekend looking more lovey-dovey than we’ve ever seen them.

The Calabasas power couple was spotted taking a romantic stroll through a Los Angeles neighborhood on Saturday. Kim, clad in a long black skirt, cropped tee, and beige lace-up booties, twinned with her husband, who stood by her side in a black jacket, ripped light-wash jeans, and a pair of wheat-colored work boots.

The simplicity and the seclusion (or at least the illusion of the latter) must’ve been overwhelming for a couple that’s constantly being hounded by fans and press. In a rare moment of quiet, the pair snuck a sweet kiss on the sidewalk. Kim rested her right hand against her husband’s chest as Kanye sunk into the gesture.

Splash News

LOOK. AT. THEM. They’re like lovelorn teens sharing their first moment alone—so pure, so chaste, so picture-perfect. Ahhh, Kim and Kanye have us ready to cry through a viewing of A Walk to Remember tonight.

RELATED: Kanye West Would Have More Kids with Kim Kardashian West “If It Was Up to Him”

Stay golden, you two.