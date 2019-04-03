North and Saint West Orchestrated an Elaborate April Fool's Prank on Kim and Kanye

Like plenty of parents, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spent their April Fools' Day being subjected to an elaborate prank from their children.

In an interview with Elle, Kim revealed that their daughter North came up with a "ridiculous" joke and "roped" her little brother into it, as big sisters do.

"She took ketchup into my bathroom, and she begged me to let her spread it on me, and on the bathroom, as if it was like a bad scary movie," she said. "Then she asked me to lie down. I thought she was just playing, maybe that she was going to say I was hurt. No. She taught Saint how to fake-cry—she showed him how to do it!—and then she told him to scream 'Mommy’s dead!'"

Kanye, of course, came running upstairs to the bathroom and upon discovering the joke, told them, “Kids, this is not funny. This is not a good prank.”

Kim, for her part, agreed — even if she did participate in it.

"I completely understand and I agree," she told Elle. "But it did make me a little impressed that they planned something together, and they were getting along and having fun as a team."

Since Kim appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2017 and said that Saint cries when North won't play with him, rumors have swirled that the siblings really don't get along (which is par for the course with toddlers). But later on, Kim cleared the air, telling followers on her app at the time that North loved Saint — she was just a little jealous of him.

"She needs to still get it together and warm up and like be a little bit nicer, but I think she is getting there," she said. "I saw glimmers of hope like a week ago."

But as Kim told Elle, the two are now apparently close enough to start planning pranks together, so maybe there's no reason to worry about them getting along. Nothing brings siblings together like pulling jokes on your parents.