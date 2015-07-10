Kim Kardashian's Latest Shoot (Styled By Kanye West!) May Be Her Raciest Yet

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to risqué photo shoots (hello, Paper magazine cover), but the reality star's most recent shoot may be one of her most eyebrow-raising yet.

The spread, which is actually a booklet being published by System magazine, was photographed by Juergen Teller and styled by none other than Kardashian's husband Kanye West. Titled Kanye, Juergen and Kim, the editorial shows Kardashian wearing beige underwear, thigh-high black stockings, and heels. And despite the fact that it was shot at the historic Château d'Ambleville, located north-west of Paris, in the photos Kardashian poses next to tractors and mud. Très bizarre.

Kanye, Juergen and Kim will be available exclusively at IDEA BOOKS on Dover Street in London beginning July 11. Until then, check out more photos from the special publication below.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian's New Wax Figure Poses for a Selfie