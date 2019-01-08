Here's Why You Won't See Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Kids Wearing Hand-Me-Downs

For most of us regular folk, growing up with siblings meant hand-me-downs were a part of life. But Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are not regular folk.

The couple take their children’s wardrobes very seriously – to the point where they reportedly don’t share clothing, according to People. Yes, it’s only the best for North, 5, Saint, 3, Chicago,1, and even their little boy that’s set to arrive this spring via surrogate.

“They don’t really do hand-me-downs, so each baby is like their first,” a source revealed to the outlet. So, chances are slim to none that you’ll see any of North’s enviable outfits popping up on little Chicago.

According to People, instead of having their children recycle their clothes, West, 41, and Kardashian, 38, create more space in their kid’s wardrobe by donating all their old items to charity.

If you're thinking, "Wait, I'd totally love to get my hands on Nori's fashion leftovers," you'll have to get in line behind these Twitter users.

@KimKardashian if you don't do hand me downs for the kids...Can I get some of those? Lol my Heidi would rock some of the amazing outfits you put on those kiddos!! 😘 — Cassie Seamans (@911dispatchmama) January 8, 2019

So apparently @KimKardashian and @kanyewest do not do “hand me down”clothing for their kids 🤔 all I got to say is send some stuff my way I’ll gladly recycle I have so many students that need clothing that would gladly sport hand me downs, especially some of my foster kiddos! — Ash (@Morningbooks123) January 7, 2019

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy

And when it comes to outfitting their newest little addition, expect Kimye to go all-out.

“They’re buying everything they need for him, and Kanye insists they go top-of-the-line for everything,” the source said. “Kanye is a big online shopper. When he can’t sleep, he gets online and buys whatever he wants. A lot of what they’re getting, they order online.”

And what the couple doesn’t buy online, they’ll will surely get from their family as the Kardashian-Jenners are “big on getting gifts." You might recall that Kylie Jenner dropped $250,000 on a new Ferrari for momager Kris Jenner’s 63rd birthday. So just imagine the extravagant presents that will be coming the couple’s way.

According to People, the KKW founder is expecting to have a baby shower just as she did for Chicago, who also arrived via surrogate.

“Kim plans on having a baby shower for No. 4 too,” the source said. “They are looking forward to another baby.”