Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Expecting Another Baby in 2019: Report

Last year introduced not one, not two, but three Kar-Jenner babies into the world — but it looks like Chicago West, True Thompson, and Stormi Webster won't be the youngest in the famous fam for very long.

Us Weekly first reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting another baby in 2019, which will make them parents of four. No biggie. The outlet reports that a surrogate is pregnant with the couple's baby boy, due to arrive "in very early May." People also confirmed the news.

Of course, this isn't the couple's first rodeo with surrogacy — they welcomed daughter Chicago last year via surrogate, and they thoroughly documented the process on their TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“Getting a surrogate and finding someone that you really trust really is so much more for difficult of a situation than you could really imagine,” Kim explained at the time.

"You have to like make sure that their lifestyle is healthy and they have to go through psychological testing, and it was maybe a year before we finalized our current situation. But I think everything happens for a reason, because the surrogate that I really loved got approved and she is such a nice person, like she’s so easy to talk to and she’s the perfect fit for us, but we have to decide quickly, are we really going to go through with this or are we gonna wait until we feel more prepared.”

Clearly, things worked out.