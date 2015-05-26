Kanye West's First-Anniversary Tweet to Kim Kardashian Might Be the Sweetest Thing Ever

It's been a year since Kim Kardashian walked down the aisle in a custom Givenchy gown and said, "I do," to Kanye West at the Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. From the moment they started dating, the talked-about couple has proved that they aren't shy when it comes to professing their affection for each other. Over the weekend, Mrs. West flooded her followers' timelines with pictures from the wedding festivities—but what really took the cake was her husband's tweet. Although it came a day late, we're certain it put a huge smile on his wife's face.

West tweeted yesterday to over 12 million followers, "Kim, I’m so happy to be married to the girl of my dreams… I love you and Nori so much!!! I would find you in any lifetime."

If that doesn't make you say, "aww," this certainly will. The Wests weren't the only ones reminiscing via social media. momager, Kris Jenner, took a walk down memory lane and shared a video (below) of John Legend singing "All of Me" as West and Kardashian embraced for their first dance.

