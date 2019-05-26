Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Celebrated Their Fifth Wedding Anniversary with Celine Dion

Just when you thought Kanye West couldn't get any more extravagant with his romantic gestures for wife Kim Kardashian (remember Kenny G's in-house performance on Valentine's Day?), he brought out the big guns for the couple's fifth wedding anniversary.

On Saturday, the rapper whisked Kim off to Las Vegas for a Celine Dion concert, and, of course, they met the legendary singer backstage after the show. NBD. "Date Night in Vegas w @celinedion My heart will go on," Kim tweeted alongside a photo of the trio.

Date Night in Vegas w @celinedion My heart will go on pic.twitter.com/VCjwHikDBs — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2019

Kim dressed Vegas-appropriate in a white jumpsuit with bedazzled embellishments, however, Celine was not to be out-shined and wore a sparkling gold Schiaparelli suit. Meanwhile, Kanye kept it casual in a black zip-up Dickie's hoodie (the same one he wore to the Met Gala) and matching slacks.

Days earlier, the Wests celebrated five years as a married couple with a laid-back dinner in Los Angeles. “They were tucked away in the corner and ate by candlelight," a source previously told E! News. “They were mostly talking to one another quietly and smiling across the table. They were low-key and mellow. They showed each other pictures on their phones and shared stories.”

Their anniversary falls just two weeks after the birth of their fourth child, Psalm West, so it makes sense they wanted to keep things local. However, geographical constraints certainly didn't prevent Kanye from pulling out all the stops.

Happy anniversary, you two!