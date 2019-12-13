Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Shared Their Super Cozy Family Christmas Card

The Kardashian-Wests are ringing in the holiday season in the most Kardashian-West way: with matching monochrome athleisure.

On Friday, Kim Kardshian shared a photo of the West family Christmas card, with the entire family in gray sweatsuits — with the exception of Kanye, who wore a white crewneck with his gray sweatpants. Kanye's also the only one not looking at the camera in the shot, but maybe they, like the rest of us normies, couldn't get a decent photo of everyone looking at the camera. We all know how hard that is when children are involved, even when they're as photogenic as the Kardashian-West kids.

No word yet on whether there will be a Kardashian Christmas card with the whole Kar-Jenner brood.

Last year, the Kardashian-Jenners had to wait until the last minute to get together for a photo, thanks to everyone's busy schedules, though Kendall and Kris Jenner unfortunately missed out.

Maybe this year, they can all wear Skims.