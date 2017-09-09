Kim and Kanye Are Expecting a Baby Girl, Making Surrogate Follow Strict Diet

Another girl is on the way for the Kardashian-West family! According to People, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, who are parents to North, 4, and Saint, 21 months, are expecting a daughter in January, and they're "thrilled."

"They are so excited about their future baby girl," a source tells People. "They can’t wait to add a new addition to their family and are just so incredibly happy."

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the couple will welcome a baby via surrogate. Due to health reasons, Kim was unable to have a third child naturally because the risk to herself was too great. While she's not carrying the child herself, that doesn't mean Kim and Kanye aren't heavily involved with the pregnancy.

“Kim and Kanye have been incredibly involved in the surrogate process,” the source tells People, especially when it comes to her diet. Kim has been "super adamant" about ensuring the surrogate sticks to healthy foods.

"Kim and Kanye both want the healthiest baby possible and are making sure the surrogate is abiding by the routine they’ve set for her."

We can't wait to meet the little one early next year!