Kim Kardashian Rented Out the Staples Center for Kanye's Birthday: Go Inside

Not one known for being subtle, Kim Kardashian did not disappoint when it came to throwing her husband Kanye West a birthday party. For his 38th birthday on Monday, Kardashian simply rented out an intimate venue: L.A.'s Staples Center.

Kardashian kept the festivities a secret from the birthday boy and blindfolded him as they made their way to the arena by car:

Surprise! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 8, 2015 at 7:13pm PDT

West's big day featured a basketball game between friends broken into Team West and Team East (complete with uniforms) and involved hanging out with the Laker Girls:

WEST VS EAST A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 8, 2015 at 6:52pm PDT

Thank you Staples Center for the most amazing birthday party for Kanye! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 8, 2015 at 6:54pm PDT

Party guests included Kardashian's sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian as well as Justin Bieber and John Legend, who both played in the game:

👧🏻👩🏻 A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 8, 2015 at 3:52pm PDT

Kim rented out staples bitch!!! Him and his boys are going to ball!!!! Happy birthday Yeezy!!!! A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 8, 2015 at 2:23pm PDT

Judging from the lack of photos of little North West, the 2-year-old likely skipped the arena celebration. However, Mom did help her to wish her father well on his birthday. Kardashian shared an adorable picture of a young Kanye wearing a birthday hat and the caption read, "Happy Cake Daddy" —North":

"Happy Cake Daddy"- North A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 8, 2015 at 10:24am PDT

Happy birthday, Kanye! It looks like it was a good one.

