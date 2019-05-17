Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Share the First Glimpse of Baby #4 — Find Out His Name

The wait is over: We finally have a first look at the fourth Kardashian-West baby. On May 17, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West shared the first photo of their fourth child, a baby boy named Psalm.

Psalm was born via surrogate on May 10, after reports from the previous evening (from the Kardashian family themselves) that the anonymous surrogate had gone into labor.

"We are blessed beyond measure," Kim wrote. "We have everything we need."

Kim tweeted a simple announcement for his birth, writing, "He's here and he's perfect!" and followed by adding that he looks just like Chicago.

"He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her," she wrote.

We first got news that baby Psalm was on the way when Kris Jenner made an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and got a big surprise when daughter Kourtney Kardashian arrived with both her and Kim’s kids: Mason, Penelope, North, Reign, Saint, and Chicago. DeGeneres then told Jenner that Kim was supposed to be the one to make a surprise appearance, but she had a conflict: the birth of her child.

“So my mom doesn’t even know this, but Kim’s surrogate went into labor. So she’s at the hospital," Kourtney had revealed.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Welcome Their Fourth Child via Surrogate

We'll let you be the judge of whether or not Psalm looks just like Chicago.