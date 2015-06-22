Kim Kardashian Reveals the Gender of Baby No. 2

North West is getting a little brother! Kim Kardashian announced via Twitter that she and husband Kanye West are expecting a boy, and fittingly the big news came at the very last minute on Father’s Day (literally—the timestamp is 11:59 p.m. ET). The reality star wrote: “You're such a good daddy to North & you will be the best daddy to our new son too!”

The message came right on the heels of an adorable photo of Kanye reading to little North in a hotel room with the caption, “Precious moments like this when we were traveling on tour with you are what I live for.”

Precious moments like this when we were traveling on tour with you are what I live for. pic.twitter.com/RUqlqxmBA2 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 22, 2015

Your bond is so irreplaceable! Thank u for being such a good dad! We ❤️ &appreciate u so much! So blessed to have u pic.twitter.com/vZcOuZm4mQ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 21, 2015

In fact, Kardashian spent much of Sunday tweeting several sweet Father’s Day related messages. A picture of Kanye kissing North included the words “Your bond is so irreplaceable! Thank u for being such a good dad! We <3 & appreciate u so much! So blessed to have u.”

She also posted a couple of cute retro photos of her and her own late father:

My 1st day of school my daddy was there in his Fila track suit pic.twitter.com/sZQ7ZRO5SW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 21, 2015

Happy Fathers Day 2the best dad! Been a while since you've been gone but the memories run so deep they'll last 4ever pic.twitter.com/DNYwHEoNQb — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 21, 2015

The new baby, due in December, certainly won’t be lacking for love. (Or clothes, for that matter.)

