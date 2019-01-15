Kim Kardashian Got Drunk on Christmas and Told Everyone She's Expecting a Fourth Child via Surrogate

Congrats, Kimye!

On Monday night, Kim Kardashian West confirmed that she and husband Kanye West are expecting their fourth child via surrogate. While speaking candidly with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live!, the reality star revealed some very important information regarding the next baby West.

After polling the audience on what Kim and Kanye should name their new baby, Cohen asked the question on everyone's mind: "Are you working on another child?"

"We are," Kim replied. Kardashian also revealed the baby's gender and gave some insight on her surrogate's due date. Drumroll, please...

It's a boy, who is expected to arrive "sometime soon."

Cohen, who was privy to this info, was shocked Kim decided to announce her baby news on the show, but it turns out the KKW Beauty mogul already broke her silence a few weeks ago.

“I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people. I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk,” Kardashian West added.

Clearly, that explains the multiple sources revealing Kim and Kanye would soon be parents of four. Earlier this month, Us Weekly first reported that the couple are having baby baby with the help of a surrogate "in very early May."

It appears Kimye aren't the only ones excited about having a second son. Their eldest daughter, North, has been hoping for another brother, according to Kim. During an interview on Ashley Graham's podcast Pretty Big Deal, Kim said: “She said to me the other day, ‘Mom … we just need to have another baby brother so that Saint can just leave me alone … so the girls can be on this side of the house and the boys can be on that side of the house.'”

Only a few more months, Northie!