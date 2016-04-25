Kim Kardashian Shows Plenty of Skin (and Posts Risqué Pics) While Attending Miami Wedding with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West left little to the imagination over the weekend while she and her crew were in Miami for restaurateur David Grutman's wedding. After twinning it up with sister Kourtney in a skin-tight nude dress for the rehearsal dinner, the 35-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off her famous curves once more for the big day.

Kardashian and her husband, rapper Kanye West, arrived at the star-studded affair on Saturday looking dapper and dangerous (respectively) in all-black. The mom-of-two's ample assets were on full display in a tight dress with a plunging corset bodice topped by a sheer lace cardi. She finished her daring look with a sparkling diamond choker and a voluminous low pony.

John Parra/Getty Images

RELATED: Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Twin in Bodycon Dresses While Out in Miami

And the over-sharing didn't stop there. The reality star apparently had the time of her life at the wedding reception, documenting the night with plenty of suggestive snaps and heaping on the PDA with West. By the looks of it, love was definitely in the air that night!

001 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 23, 2016 at 6:05pm PDT

014 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 23, 2016 at 9:53pm PDT