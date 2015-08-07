Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Get the Ultimate Selfie with Hillary Clinton

Instagram/kimkardashian
Meredith Lepore
Aug 07, 2015 @ 10:00 am

Hillary Clinton has a new fan and her name is Kim Kardashian. The reality star took a selfie with the presidential candidate along with husband Kanye West last night, and it looks like Clinton had a lot more fun than the presidential hopefuls at the Republican debate!

Kardashian shared the snap with her 42 million followers on Instagram and wrote, "I got my selfie!! I really loved hearing her speak & hearing her goals for our country! #HillaryForPresident." Earlier in the night Kardashian had tweeted a solo selfie and mentioned that she hoped to get a picture with Clinton.

RELATED: North West Receives Three Custom Balmain Jackets, See Kim Kardashian's Photo

Kardashian managed to nab the photo with the former Secretary of State at a 250-person fundraiser held in Los Angeles at the home of Scooter Braun, Justin Bieber's manager. Attendees of the event included Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner, Jessica Alba, Tom Hanks, and Usher.

Jenner also took a photo with the candidate and shared it on Instagram as well. She wrote "An Honor to meet you Hillary Clinton! Great evening."

An Honor to meet you Hillary Clinton! Great evening... #ohjustchatting

A photo posted by @krisjenner on

We can't wait to see which Kardashian or Jenner Clinton poses with next.

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian's Chic Maternity Style Hits the Airport

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!