Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Get the Ultimate Selfie with Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton has a new fan and her name is Kim Kardashian. The reality star took a selfie with the presidential candidate along with husband Kanye West last night, and it looks like Clinton had a lot more fun than the presidential hopefuls at the Republican debate!

Kardashian shared the snap with her 42 million followers on Instagram and wrote, "I got my selfie!! I really loved hearing her speak & hearing her goals for our country! #HillaryForPresident." Earlier in the night Kardashian had tweeted a solo selfie and mentioned that she hoped to get a picture with Clinton.

Excited to be meeting our next President tonight!! Maybe she'll take a selfie with me! pic.twitter.com/y0fZtvlmQK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 7, 2015

Kardashian managed to nab the photo with the former Secretary of State at a 250-person fundraiser held in Los Angeles at the home of Scooter Braun, Justin Bieber's manager. Attendees of the event included Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner, Jessica Alba, Tom Hanks, and Usher.

Jenner also took a photo with the candidate and shared it on Instagram as well. She wrote "An Honor to meet you Hillary Clinton! Great evening."

An Honor to meet you Hillary Clinton! Great evening... #ohjustchatting A photo posted by @krisjenner on Aug 6, 2015 at 8:13pm PDT

We can't wait to see which Kardashian or Jenner Clinton poses with next.

