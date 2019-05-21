What Is Kim Kardashian's "Serious Complaint" About Jack in the Box?

Excuse us, Jack in the Box, Kim Kardashian would like to speak to the manager. In a tweet that came out of nowhere, the reality-TV superstar put the fast-food chain on blast, demanding that she get a response "pronto!"

"Hey, Jack In The Box I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact. Pronto!" she wrote on Twitter.

Hey, Jack In The Box I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact. Pronto! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 20, 2019

A mere 24 minutes later, Kim got a response from the someone at Jack in the Box, presumably to right any wrongs, discuss a partnership, and make everyone forget about that one time she was a Carl's Jr. spokesperson back in 2010.

Hi Kim, we are unable to DM you. Please send us a DM with how we can get in touch with your team & someone will reach out immediately. — Jack Box (@JackBox) May 20, 2019

Kardashian gave a follow-up explainer to her followers, saying that there wasn't anything wrong with her order or getting recognized. She wanted to talk to someone so that she could discuss something that was happening to all the customers at the location she visited.

I would like to add that this is not about me or a wrong order. Nobody recognized me and it’s something that I observed that affected other customers at this particular location that was concerning. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 20, 2019

Naturally, the internet wanted to know exactly what Kim saw. Without further detail from Kardashian, there's really no way to know what went down. Instead, Twitter went wild with speculation, creating something that's sure to be much more exciting than reality.

Kim waiting for that phone call - pic.twitter.com/xagiUyApY8 — tawmboyً (@jahxdc) May 20, 2019

the jack in the box social media manager signing on for their shift pic.twitter.com/2DMlWv1P2K — Cole Delbyck (@coledelbyck) May 20, 2019

BIGGEST “Can I speak to the manager” FLEX EVER LMAOOOOO — Tony 🥳 (@CEDILLOMUSIC1) May 20, 2019

me when any fast food establishment forgets to give me ranch dressing https://t.co/skhURxIVSs — caroline (@hairoline) May 20, 2019

and just like that Kim reminds us who would've won the Iron Throne IRL https://t.co/crkpcyY8kQ — manic pixie gene boy (@GenePark) May 20, 2019

will not sleep till this is solved https://t.co/Z9RCte0GDL — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) May 20, 2019

And because only one fast-food chain wears the crown when it comes to social media, Wendy's clapped back in its usual style. Comments by Celebs documented the exchange, where Wendy's asked something some followers may already have been thinking: "who even goes there?"

Kim Kardashian does, that's who.