Kylie Jenner on Kim Kardashian's New Baby-Bump Style M.O.: "She's Going to Keep It Simple"

Aching feet and occasional nausea didn’t stop Kim Kardashian from rocking her favorite towering heels and skin-tight designer wear when she was pregnant with her first baby, North West, back in 2013. But don’t assume that the expectant mother will take the same approach as she awaits baby number two with Kanye West.

RELATED: Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Topshop Collection Is Here

Kendall and Kylie Jenner (below) shared how Kim's take on maternity style has shifted. With her first pregnancy, “I feel like she dressed up a lot. She always looked good,” Kendall told InStyle at the official launch of their new collection for Topshop yesterday at The Grove in Los Angeles. So what exactly might change now that she's expecting again? “She told me she’s going to keep it simple this time around,” Kylie said of her sister's newfound style philosophy. Added Kendall: “You never know with Kim."

Courtesy

And if Kardashian's recent outings prove anything, it's that her take on simple is everything but. The star recently wore a skin-tight dress made of (what else?) latex. We can't wait to see what she pulls off next.

—With reporting by Brianna Deutsch

PHOTOS: Maternity Style Tips You Can Learn from Kim Kardashian