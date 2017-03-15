Kim Kardashian West Reveals Her Paris Robbery Theory: "They Definitely Were Watching"

Following months of silence, Kim Kardashian West is opening up for the first time about her terrifying Paris robbery.

In this Sunday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality star reflects on the ordeal that happened last October in which she was bound, gagged, placed in a bathtub, and robbed of $10 million in jewelry.

"What I think happened now, after thinking about it so much, is that there was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip," Kim says to sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian in a clip. "I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out."

"If you wait across the street, you can see the lights on because we're the first floor," Kim continued. "So, they must've been told we were the first floor. They definitely were watching, saw I turned the lights off and went upstairs."

"They had to have known ... we were leaving that day," Kim goes on. "They had this window of opportunity and just went for it."

In the episode, Kim will give even more details about what happened during the ordeal. In another clip she gets emotional as she tells her sisters about the moment she saw the gun that one of the robbers was holding.

"They ask for money. I said, 'I don't have any money,'" she recalled. "They dragged me out to the hallway, on top of the stairs. That's when I saw the gun like clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun. Looking down back at the stairs."

"I was like, I have a split-second in my mind to make this quick decision," Kim continued. "Am I gonna run down the stairs and like, either be shot in the back—it makes me so upset to think about it—but, either they're gonna shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don't, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then like I'm ... there's no way out."

Following the robbery, Kim stayed away from social media for months. While she has since made her return and gotten back to life, the reality mogul has strayed away from posting flashy clips and photos of her lifestyle like she used to.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!.