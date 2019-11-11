Kim Kardashian Awkwardly Interrupted Kourtney During The People's Choice Awards

Kim Kardashian took a page out of husband Kanye West's playbook when she interrupted sister Kourtney during the People's Choice Awards.

Most of the Kardashian krew (sans Kendall and Kylie) took to the award show on Sunday night, rocking some seriously impressive looks. Kim wore a stunning Versace dress featuring a glimmering corset, Khloé opted for a sheer LaQuan Smith number, Kris rocked a bedazzled Alexander McQueen outfit, and Kourtney wore a striped Naeem Khan suit with a bra underneath.

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Their outfits looked great, and as such, they were prompted by E!'s Giuliana Rancic to tell everyone who they were wearing, starting with Kourtney. That's when things started to, well, go off-track.

"I didn’t plan this. Naeem Khan, is that how you say it?" Kourtney began, only for sister Kim to jump in and cut her off, mid-sentence, as Giuliana moved the mic away to Kim for her comments.

"Everyone is wearing KKW Diamonds," Kim blurted. "We’re all wearing that," she said, referencing the new fragrance line featuring scents inspired by Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney.

"I was saving you because you don’t know who you were wearing. That was my save," she continued to Kourtney.

"No, I just didn’t know how to pronounce it," Kourtney replied, clearly a little stunned.

"Oh," Kim replied simply. Oh!

RELATED: Is Kourtney Kardashian Really Leaving Keeping Up With the Kardashians?

This awkward moment follows Kourtney's recent announcement that she'll be taking a step back from Keeping Up with the Kardashians for Season 18.

"I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there," she told Entertainment Tonight. "But I'm not saying goodbye." It's definitely going to be a bit odd not seeing much of her on the show after all these years, but Kourt does want to spend more time with the kids, and we can definitely understand that.

Here's to a few less cringy red carpet moments before she departs, though!