Kim Kardashian Says She Didn't Know There Was an Issue with Her Kimono Brand Name

After pausing promotion of her Kimono shapewear line last week, Kim Kardashian is breaking her silence on her decision to change the brand's name.

In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, the reality star explains that she didn't consider the idea of cultural appropriation when trademarking her newest venture. While Kimono can be seen as a play on Kardashian's first name, it's also the word associated with a type of traditional Japanese dress.

A year before the lingerie line's official announcement, rumors began to swirl that the collection's name would be Kimono Intimates, and the reaction was not great. And then, once Kim confirmed the news last month, she began to face major backlash from her massive following, as well as Japanese officials.

"You would think we would have obviously thought it through a little bit deeper,” she told the publication. "I’m the first person to say, ‘Okay, of course, I can’t believe we didn’t think of this.’ I obviously had really innocent intentions. But, let’s listen. And I want to really listen. And I want to really take it all in.”

Kim pointed out that Japan is a place she and husband Kanye West love to travel to together, and she would never disrespect the country or its culture.

Although there are other products in the U.S. trademarked "kimono," Kim explained, "there might be more eyes on me and my brand." She continued her thoughts on the matter: "And so I have to tune it out and really learn and really grow and have to realize that maybe there is a different standard. Do I feel held to a higher standard? I’ll take responsibility for that and do the right thing."

As of right now, a new name has yet to be determined. “We’re figuring it all out now,” Kim added.

Nearly a week ago, Kim first addressed the backlash to her "solutionwear" brand on Instagram. "I am always listening, learning and growing — I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me," she wrote. "When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind. My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon."

