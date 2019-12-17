North West Was Photoshopped into the Kardashian Family Holiday Card

If you noticed there was something off about Kim Kardashian West's family holiday card, you were right on track.

The adorable Christmas card, which featured Kim, husband Kanye West, and children North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint was the picture of cozy. It featured the family clad in cream and gray sweats sitting on a set of stairs, with a grinning Saint and a perfectly cherubic North. There was just one problem with North's appearance: it was Photoshopped in.

On a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim admitted that her eldest daughter had actually been added to the card as part of a composite after "refusing" to participate in the photo shoot.

"North was having a day, so she refused to be in the shoot," Kim explained. "She just was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever." North insisted she'd rather not take part in the family holiday moment, so Kim resigned herself to her daughter not appearing in the photo.

"I said, ‘Fine you’re not gonna be in the card. That’s the decision, you’re not gonna be in the card. I’m just going to take the family card without you.’ And she was fine with that," Kim said of her daughter's decision. "The next day she woke up and was like ‘Mommy, I really want to do a card.'" And when you're the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, you get what you want. Plans were made for an impromptu photo shoot to incorporate North into the card.

"Thank god the photographer was still in town," Kim said. "She said, ‘I just want a photoshoot with just you.’ So I said ‘Perfect,’ I called the photographer, had her come over. I said, ‘I have no makeup on now, I look totally different. Let’s just pretend — shoot us, but cut me out and you’ll Photoshop her in.’ And it looks like a beautiful card." The result looked almost natural. You can still tell, however, that there's something a little off about North's inclusion. That doesn't change the fact that it's a heartwarming photo, though.

It was already difficult enough to gather Kim's family alone for the card. Itt excluded sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, or even brother Rob Kardashian. Kim was reportedly "over the drama" of corralling everyone for the prior year's card, and thus opted for a much simpler look for 2019.

Perhaps 2020's card won't require North to be Photoshopped in after the fact.