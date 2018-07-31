Kim Kardashian Has "Nothing Bad to Say About the President" 

In today's volatile political atmosphere, Kim Kardashian has set herself apart from the rest of the liberal-leaning Hollywood crowd by declaring that she has "nothing bad to say about the president." At all.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday evening, the 37-year-old opened up about her meeting with Donald Trump in late May, during which she persuaded him to commute the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman who was serving life in prison for first-time drug-related offenses.

The first words out of her mouth during the meeting? "Holy shit, I can't believe I'm in the fucking Oval Office," she said. (Kimmel joked, "Yeah, especially weird that he's there, right?")

Kardashian went on to describe the exact moment she received the call that Johnson had been granted clemency by the President. "I was at a Steven Klein photo shoot, and if anyone knows who he is, it’s pretty much a nude shoot," she recalled.

"You were naked when Donald Trump called you?" probed Kimmel. The reality star clarified that, no, she did put on a robe before taking the call.

The pair also discussed her controversial husband, Kanye West, and his, in a word, unclear political leanings. "He’s not political so he doesn’t really dig deep into what’s going on," said Kardashian, confirming that Kanye doesn't stay up-to-date on current events. When asked if they had ever argued over the brouhaha that has descended upon Washington, she said no, adding that she "always respects what the other person thinks."

"To make it clear, we would talk about it and we would talk about policies, and he doesn’t necessarily agree with the policies," she added. "[West] likes [Trump's] personality and how he made it to be president when everyone underestimated him."

Speaking of her plans to continue working on prison reform, Kardashian said she's "very focused," on achieving her goals, and thus not in the game of calling out Trump's transgressions. "I don’t agree with everything either," she noted.

Naturally, given her reach, critics lit up Twitter, taking Kardashian to task for not using her platform to call out those policies with which she doesn't agree.

Last night Kim Kardashian says she has nothing bad to say about Trump. Umm ok how about child separations? You have kids this was an easy one. #FacePalm — Anye Elite (@AnyeElite) July 31, 2018

Meanwhile, conservatives praised her interview.

Despite persistent prodding @KimKardashian stood against the mob and refused to bash @realDonaldTrump - it takes courage to stand up to the mob and defy the status quo



For this she deserves to be commended!! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 31, 2018

Leave it to Kim to take the controversy up a notch, all while keeping a cool head.