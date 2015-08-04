Kim Kardashian Documents Her Recent Haircut Through Selfies

As the age-old saying goes, if you didn't take a picture, it didn't happen—a rule Kim Kardashian took to heart with her latest haircut. Instagram's resident selfie queen documented her journey from mile-long layers to a below-the-shoulder crop the best way she knows how, and certainly built up anticipation around it. Kim's Twitter update declaring she was "officially over" her long hair paired with her initial shot (left), which she captioned, "Right before I cut my hair..." led us to believe that a dramatic makeover reveal was on the way, especially considering her track record for going blonde on a whim. The change ended up being less-major than expected, but nonetheless flattering, and we certainly wouldn't have expected anything less from the star.

PHOTOS: Salon Inspiration: Kim Kardashian's Best Hairstyles