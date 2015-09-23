Kim Kardashian Goes Gothic Glam for a Family Outing

Kim Kardashian's winning maternity-style streak continues. This time the expecting mother tapped into her dark side with a head-to-toe black outfit, a look that channeled the vamp trends from the '90s while still looking modern and polished.

On Tuesday evening, the 34-year-old stepped out with her family in a mid-length dress with a button-up neckline that highlighted her curvy physique. For extra layering she topped the frock with a floor-sweeping jacket. Her strappy heels dressed up the look, while a choker necklace added an edge of grunge. Kardashian's sleek long hair framed her perfectly done-up face, which featured a chic winged eye and a peachy nude lip.

Get Kardashian's vampy style with our favorite pieces below.

Shop the look: Topshop dress, $70; topshop.com. Schutz sandals, $190; shopbop.com. Rotita coat, $30; rotita.com. Bling Jewelry necklace, $10; blingjewelry.com.

