Kim Kardashian Is Wonder Woman IRL in a Gold Corset Gown
She channeled her inner Amazon warrior princess at Thierry Mugler's exhibition opening.
Wonder Woman has nothing on Kim Kardashian's latest look.
On Monday night, Kardashian celebrated the opening of Thierry Mugler's exhibition in Montreal, Canada wearing a gold breast-plated corset over a completely transparent toga-inspired gown.
A fan of the naked dress, the mom of three covered only her torso and chest with a corset — resembling battle armor — leaving the rest of her shimmering pink Mugler dress see-through. She paired her ensemble with equally translucent accessories, including Yeezy pumps and a chunky plastic bracelet.
For her hair, Kim styled it in a Grecian updo and left pieces of her raven locks down that framed her face.
As if one jaw-dropping look wasn't enough, the KKW Beauty founder changed into another ensemble (also Mugler) during the event. She slipped on a white minidress that looked like nothing more than a pleated waist trainer.
This time around, she accessorized with jewelry that doubled as armor gear and strappy white sandals.
However, these two nearly-naked looks are not as revealing as the vintage Mugler dress that Kim wore a couple of weeks ago, which prompted the term "boob belt" to go viral.
So, when searching for naked dress inspo, look no further than the queen, Kim Kardashian.