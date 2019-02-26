Kim Kardashian Is Wonder Woman IRL in a Gold Corset Gown

Wonder Woman has nothing on Kim Kardashian's latest look.

On Monday night, Kardashian celebrated the opening of Thierry Mugler's exhibition in Montreal, Canada wearing a gold breast-plated corset over a completely transparent toga-inspired gown.

Image zoom SplashNews.com

A fan of the naked dress, the mom of three covered only her torso and chest with a corset — resembling battle armor — leaving the rest of her shimmering pink Mugler dress see-through. She paired her ensemble with equally translucent accessories, including Yeezy pumps and a chunky plastic bracelet.

For her hair, Kim styled it in a Grecian updo and left pieces of her raven locks down that framed her face.

As if one jaw-dropping look wasn't enough, the KKW Beauty founder changed into another ensemble (also Mugler) during the event. She slipped on a white minidress that looked like nothing more than a pleated waist trainer.

Image zoom SplashNews.com

This time around, she accessorized with jewelry that doubled as armor gear and strappy white sandals.

However, these two nearly-naked looks are not as revealing as the vintage Mugler dress that Kim wore a couple of weeks ago, which prompted the term "boob belt" to go viral.

So, when searching for naked dress inspo, look no further than the queen, Kim Kardashian.