Kim Kardashian Gives Birth to Her Baby Girl!

Baby Kimye is here! Kim Kardashian gave birth to her daughter today at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, CA with her beau Kanye West. The first-time parents had us waiting in anticipation since announcing their pregnancy in December, then revealed they were expecting a little girl on a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians earlier in the month. “I’m so excited we’re having a girl! Who doesn’t want a girl? I think they are the best,” Kim said on the show. “I know that’s really what Kanye has always wanted—he wanted a little girl.” Congratulations to the whole family!

