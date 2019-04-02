Kim Kardashian May Give Her Fourth Child a Surprisingly Normal Name

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West have a track record for coming up with *very* unusual baby names (North, Saint, and Chicago), but their fourth child's moniker may be something surprisingly normal. In fact, it's so common, that it may already be on your list of potential names.

On Monday night, Kim and her sisters Kourtney and Khloé stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss the impending arrival of the KKW Beauty founder's second son and how she approaches the naming process.

When asked if Kanye is the one who comes up with the original monikers, Kim revealed that the entire family "weighs in." "I definitely take a family survey,” she said. “But it’s usually after the baby’s born and we’re trying to figure out what the baby looks like. I usually go about three or four days nameless until I feel that it really connects with me.”

For her fourth child, Kim said that she's been researching Armenian names, and admits there's one that really stands out. "I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob. My brother," Kim said.

While younger brother Rob Kardashian "approved" of her choice, Kim has her hesitations: "But then it's kind of like North, Saint, Chicago, Rob. It doesn't really go. But I really was feeling that."

Similarly, sister Kylie Jenner almost gave baby Stormi a standard name: Rose. But once she was born, Kylie said she "just couldn't imagine any other name other than Stormi.”

With Kim's surrogate due to give birth later this spring, we'll be waiting on the edge of our seats to find out what Kim and Kanye officially name the next baby West.