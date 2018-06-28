Kim Kardashian Reconciled with Tristan Thompson in the Most Kardashian Way Ever 

"Forgive and unblock" is the new "forgive and forget."

This was the case on Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian’s 34th birthday, which the new mom took as an opportunity to gather all her closest friends and family members—among them: Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Malika and Khadijah Haqq, and the infamous Tristan Thompson.

As you may recall, Khloé’s NBA star beau ruffled a few Kar-Jenner feathers in April when it was reported that he’d been cheating on the mother of his child throughout her pregnancy (like, a lot). In late April, Kim memorably voiced her opinion on the situation, telling Ellen DeGeneres “it’s just so fucked up.”

Soon after, fans were quick to point out that Kim and Tristan had unfollowed each other on social media.

Now, two months post-unfollow, Kim and Tristan are making amends—as in, Kardashian West is forcing Thompson to unblock her on social media (as she should, tbh).

instagram/kimkardashian

The 37-year-old shared a video with her fans on Wednesday, asking Tristan to unblock her “for Khloé’s birthday.” Thompson, shown in the background, let out a good-natured laugh and agreed to her request, but Detective Kim wanted the receipts and made her sister’s boyfriend press the unblock button on-camera.

Oh, and he apparently also blocked Khloé's besties Malika and Khadijah …

Never too late for a dose of forgiveness, eh?