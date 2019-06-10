Kim Kardashian Just Shared the First Close-Up Photo of Baby Psalm's Face

One month after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child together, Psalm, we’re finally getting a closer look at the tot.

Though Kim did share a photo of Baby Psalm a week after his birth, mom-shamers criticized the newborn’s crib set-up, ultimately causing the reality star to delete her post on Instagram.

Psalm West pic.twitter.com/F0elQd1cJq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 17, 2019

On Monday, Kim gave us our first true glimpse of the newest West (and possibly revealed his middle name: Ye!), sharing a close-up shot of the sweet baby taking a nap in a white snap-up onesie.

Kardashian teased that Psalm looked like her youngest daughter Chicago’s “twin” when she announced his birth on May 10, and we can definitely see the similarities.

Chicago and Psalm are the only members of the Kardashian-West clan who’ve yet to land a magazine cover, so perhaps they can lean into this twinning angle and snag a September issue … ? We’d settle for a matching onesie ‘gram, to be honest.