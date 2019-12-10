Can Kim Kardashian Actually Fire Kourtney From Keeping Up With the Kardashians?

Even after the news that Kourtney Kardashian would be taking time away from the show that made her a household name to spend more time with her family and personal projects, it looks like her sister, Kim, is trying to beat her to the punch. On the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim actually threatened to fire her older sister, but sources close to the show told People that in reality (and reality TV), things aren't so simple.

In the episode, Kim and Khloé confronted their sister, insisting that she wasn't being open about her love life for the cameras. Kim went on to say that Kourtney had "too many fucking boundaries" to be on the show and suggested that she be fired. Fans of the show know that Kim and Kourtney have been at odds before, though it's never come to this level before.

"Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé have equal contracts and equal responsibilities," an insider explained. "Kim and Khloé both feel they are being very honest and share things on the show that makes them feel vulnerable. It really bugs them that Kourtney plays by other rules."

"Kim and Kourtney, just in general, often have issues," the source added. "Kim is very influential when it comes to their whole business empire, but she still can’t fire Kourtney."

During the show, Kim was (as she usually does) live-tweeting and explained that, yes, the three sisters do have equal contracts, which she interprets as them all having the same obligations for the show. Her sisters Kendall and Kylie have different contracts, which explains why they're not on as often.

"We aren't forcing anybody to film but when you sign a contract you have to hold up your end of your obligations. That's what sucks. You can't stop something midway or if you want to there has to be a dialogue about it. Can't just dip on us," she wrote, People reports. "Kendall and Kylie have different contracts. Kourt, Kim and I have an equal contract."

Naturally, Khloe got their mother involved, telling Kris Jenner that she needed to have words with Kourtney. After all, it's in everyone's best interests for the show to have as much conflict as possible.

"As our manager, you should want this show to be successful, you should talk to Kourtney say, 'Okay, Kourtney, if you're not willing to bring anything to the table, then you’re done,'" Khloé said.

"Our job is being open and honest and sharing a lot of ourselves and it just seems like for the past few years now, Kourtney hasn't really been open about her personal life on camera," Kim noted. "So all of the days that Kourtney isn’t filming, Khloé and I are picking up the slack and having to share more. Because if we’re not sharing our lives, then what is the show?"

Kourtney told Entertainment Tonight that she was focusing her energies elsewhere, though she promised viewers that it wasn't a goodbye.

"I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there," she explained. "But I'm not saying goodbye."