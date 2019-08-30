Kim Kardashian Revealed Whether or Not She Wants More Kids

In between sharing snaps of her makeup, teasing a mysterious project, and freaking everyone out with videos of tarantulas crawling through her home (truly, I’m never sleeping again), Kim Kardashian took some time last night to answer fans’ burning questions. Noting that she’d never done a fan Q+A over Instagram Stories before, Kardashian invited her followers to ask her anything.

Perhaps the most noteworthy question came from a fan who asked the reality star if she planned on having more kids. “I LOVE my babies so much but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am,” Kardashian answered, adding “each one of my babies needs so much attention.”

It’s definitely an understandable response, as Kardashian is very busy; between her beauty line, her new shapewear collection, being an all-around huge celebrity, and studying to become a lawyer, it seems as though her schedule is jam-packed.

Speaking of her career and educational plans, another fan wondered when Kardashian will be finished with school. “3 more years,” the reality star explained. “It’s 4 years total.”

Other answers revealed that Kardashian completed an “amazing shoot” earlier in the day, while accomplishing “a lot of reading” for school. As for her go-to snack, the star shared a pic of chips and guac, writing: “This is what I’m eating right now.”

It’s been a busy week for Kardashian, whose shapewear line SKIMS Solutionwear recently dropped its first video campaign, featuring Alice Marie Johnson, the 64-year-old woman who Kardashian helped release from prison last year.

On Instagram, Kardashian announced that SKIMS will launch on September 10; the collection includes a variety of shade ranges in sizes XXS - 5XL. “I love the idea that the pieces will be the closest thing to someone’s skin,” Kardashian said, “skimming with amazingly soft and supportive fabrics which accentuate the best parts of our bodies.”