Kim Kardashian Gave Us a Clue Into This Year's Family Christmas Card

The annual Kardashian Christmas card is something fans look forward to all year long. The First Family of Calabasas has done everything from color-coordinated portraits to David LaChapelle-lensed Technicolor fantasias. Kim Kardashian gave E! News a preview of this year's card and fans may want to gird their loins: we're in for a big change.

While some years have gifted us over-the-top productions, the growing Kardashian-Jenner family keeps growing, making the logistics of a shoot harder and harder. Kim said that this time around, things may be the most low-key yet.

"I think this Christmas card will be just my family," Kardashian said. "Like me Kanye and the kids because it's a lot to wrangle everybody."

Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shared an Adorable Snap of Her Two Youngest Kids

Kardashian added that she's hoping for something "something really chill and cozy." Anyone who wants to file a complaint should direct their anger and angst to the woman in charge: Kris Jenner.

"Kris Jenner has given up. She just is like, 'I don't have the energy to wrangle all my kids anymore, and their kids,'" Kardashian said last year.

Fans will remember that last year, Kim declared the annual tradition dead after the drama that surrounded the 2017 edition of the card. Last year, Kim said that her sister Kourtney was the "least interesting to look at," causing a rift between the two siblings. The photo ended up featuring just 13 of the family members: Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Kylie Jenner, plus their kids.

So while there's no plan for a new holiday portrait, don't be surprised if the Kardashians post an impromptu pic and bless us all with a holiday miracle.