Kim Kardashian Primes Her Baby Bump for Fall with Earth-Tone Colors

As we try to make the most of what's left of our summer, Kim Kardashian's style is already looking forward to fall. The expectant mother layered up in earth-toned neutrals as she stopped in Barneys in Los Angeles to do a little shopping yesterday.

During her outing she paired a floor-sweeping trench over a long pencil skirt. The high waistline put her growing baby bump on full display as it hugged her curvy figure. For her top, Kardashian opted for a lighter beige hue, and elevated the look with Jimmy Choo sandals. The heels have been a longtime favorite of Kardashian's, and she wore them out while running errands a few weeks ago. It doesn't matter if it's summer or fall, the 34-year-old always stays true to her love for heels and consistently makes a statement with her head-turning style.

