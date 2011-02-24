Kim Kardashian Face Tattoos Exist, Prom Dress Sells for $14,000 and More!

1. “Yesterday a girl showed me a tattoo of my face on her arm,” Kim Kardashian said while doing appearances for Fusion beauty. [WWD]

2. Philadelphia store Dress Goddess recently debuted a $14,000 prom dress, adorned with real diamonds. Price does not include date. [Racked]

3. Kate Moss may have decided on John Galliano for her wedding gown. [Fashionista]

4. Get in the Oscars spirit: Hosts James Franco and Anne Hathaway dressed up like the movie Grease. [HuffPo]

5. Sarah Palin's leopard-print shoes are the subject of several controversial articles. [Business Insider]

6. The new cast of America's Next Top Model is out. Who wants to place early bets? [ET]