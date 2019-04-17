Kim Kardashian Just Demonstrated How Those Confusing, Basin-Less Sinks Work

After a video of Kim Kardashian's home tour went viral last week, we all simultaneously wondered to ourselves, "Uh, does Kim have magic sinks?" Short answer? Nah.

In a Vogue "73 Questions" video, Kardashian gave a tour of the Hidden Hills, Calif. home she shares with Kanye West — and Twitter users noticed that the marble sinks in the bathroom appear to have no basin, prompting several theories about how they actually work.

On Wednesday, however, Kim posted an Instagram story in response to everyone's questions (and even helpfully referred her Twitter followers to the "tutorial").

"So since everyone was a little bit confused about our sinks, I thought I would just show you guys a little tour of our bathroom," she said, pausing to show off the massive bathtub, shower, and "lightbox" ceiling.

She went on to explain that Kanye himself helped draw and design the sinks, alongside designers Axel Vervoordt and Claudio Silvestrin.

"Eight versions of this prototype sink was made," she said in the story, before demonstrating how the water from the faucet actually drains into small slits.

"It does actually like slightly slope down. There’s a slit for the water and it goes in. You can put it on as high pressure as you want and no back splash will come up."

So there you have it: The sink doesn't have a cover like we originally thought, but it does apparently slope down enough to be able to drain water, even without a visible basin.

It doesn't exactly look like the most practical sink to brush your teeth at, but hey — anything for the "minimal monastery" aesthetic.