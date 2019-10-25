Kim Kardashian Brought Back Her Engagement Ring For a Special Reason

Kim Kardashian shared a sweet mommy-and-me moment with her 3-year-old son Saint and you might need a few tissues for this one. According to People, in an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that chronicles Kardashian's vow renewal with Kanye West, she recounts the story of her engagement and little Saint, like all of us, is basically stunned by Kardashian's 15-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring.

The vow renewal happened back in May, when the couple celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary. The pair got engaged back in October 2013, on Kardashian's birthday.

"Can I tell you something cool? Daddy and me, when we got engaged, Daddy gave me this ring," Kardashian said to Saint. "Isn't that cool? Look!"

"We were actually on a baseball field in San Francisco. Daddy got on his knee and he was playing all this music and he said, 'Will you marry me?' And I said, 'Yes Daddy!'" she continued. "And so he puts the ring on my finger, and that’s what happens when you get engaged. And that means you want to marry someone."

People adds that Kardashian hasn't been wearing the ring very often since she was robbed in Paris back in 2016. In fact, Kardashian hasn't been wearing much jewelry at all since that day. She explained that she doesn't even keep expensive jewelry in the house for safety reasons.

"I'm such a different person. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things," she said during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show."It was probably no secret, you see it on the show, me being flashy, but I was definitely materialistic before. Not that there's anything bad about having things and working hard to get those things — and I’m really proud of everyone that's around me that's successful. But I'm so happy that my kids get this me. And that this is who is raising my kids. Because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore, I really don't."

Knowing just how important that ring is goes to show just how special the vow renewal was to Kardashian. In a touching moment in the episode, Saint proposes to his mom, saying "Will you marry me?" and sliding the ring on to Kim's finger. Of course, she said yes.