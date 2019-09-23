Kim Kardashian Broke from Her Traditional Emmys Uniform
She did a complete 180.
Kim Kardashian just stepped out for the Emmys — and she switched things up from her traditional Emmys uniform.
For the 2019 Emmys, Kim opted for a form-fitting black dress, marking a change from the white gowns she wore the last two times she attended the ceremony.
Kim previously attended the Emmys in 2009 and 2010, and wore white dresses both times, In 2009, she donned an one-shoulder Ina Soltani dress, and in 2010, she wore a flowing Marchesa gown.
This year, she took to the stage to present the Emmy award for Reality Competition Program with her sister Kendall Jenner, which ultimately went to RuPaul's Drag Race. She teased the appearance on her Instagram story, writing, "I'm not wearing white this year..."
Something she probably is wearing? Skims, her new shapewear line which she wore to last week's Creative Arts Emmys.