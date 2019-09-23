Kim Kardashian Broke from Her Traditional Emmys Uniform

Kim Kardashian just stepped out for the Emmys — and she switched things up from her traditional Emmys uniform.

For the 2019 Emmys, Kim opted for a form-fitting black dress, marking a change from the white gowns she wore the last two times she attended the ceremony.

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kim previously attended the Emmys in 2009 and 2010, and wore white dresses both times, In 2009, she donned an one-shoulder Ina Soltani dress, and in 2010, she wore a flowing Marchesa gown.

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Image zoom Jeff Vespa/Getty Images

RELATED: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Were Reprimanded For Chasing Antelopes

This year, she took to the stage to present the Emmy award for Reality Competition Program with her sister Kendall Jenner, which ultimately went to RuPaul's Drag Race. She teased the appearance on her Instagram story, writing, "I'm not wearing white this year..."

Image zoom kimkardashian/Instagram.

Something she probably is wearing? Skims, her new shapewear line which she wore to last week's Creative Arts Emmys.