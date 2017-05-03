You Need to See Kim Kardashian Eating Pizza in Her Met Gala Gown

Kim Kardashian West went stag to the Met Gala this year, but fear not, because she had a particularly appealing date to her after-party: a slice of pizza. On Wednesday the reality star posted a photo from after the ball and, in the snap, she’s chowing down on a slice of cheesy pizza in her Vivienne Westwood white slip dress, no less.

Kardashian West posted a series of photos to Instagram from the Met Gala and the “after after Met” party in her hotel room, where she curled up on a deep white couch with a slice of 'za in one hand and her massive phone in the other.

🍕 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 7, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

In another behind-the-scenes 'gram, the mom of two gets a hug from her little sister Kylie Jenner, who has changed out of her Versace gown into a black long-sleeve crop top and high-waist leggings. Kardashian West, though, is still in her stunning off-the-shoulder gown. I mean, can you blame her for wanting to keep it on a while longer?

“Our after-party,” Jenner captioned another snap of the two in their hotel room.

our after party A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 2, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Here’s to hoping no rogue drips of grease or sauce made their way onto that Vivienne Westwood gown.