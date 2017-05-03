You Need to See Kim Kardashian Eating Pizza in Her Met Gala Gown

Kevin Mazur/Getty
Olivia Bahou
May 03, 2017 @ 10:45 am

Kim Kardashian West went stag to the Met Gala this year, but fear not, because she had a particularly appealing date to her after-party: a slice of pizza. On Wednesday the reality star posted a photo from after the ball and, in the snap, she’s chowing down on a slice of cheesy pizza in her Vivienne Westwood white slip dress, no less.

Kardashian West posted a series of photos to Instagram from the Met Gala and the “after after Met” party in her hotel room, where she curled up on a deep white couch with a slice of 'za in one hand and her massive phone in the other.

🍕

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

VIDEO: See the 2017 Met Gala Looks

In another behind-the-scenes 'gram, the mom of two gets a hug from her little sister Kylie Jenner, who has changed out of her Versace gown into a black long-sleeve crop top and high-waist leggings. Kardashian West, though, is still in her stunning off-the-shoulder gown. I mean, can you blame her for wanting to keep it on a while longer?

“Our after-party,” Jenner captioned another snap of the two in their hotel room.

our after party

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

RELATED: This Might Be Kim Kardashian's Sleekest Hairstyle of All Time

Here’s to hoping no rogue drips of grease or sauce made their way onto that Vivienne Westwood gown.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!