Kim Kardashian Actually Uses These Drugstore Skincare Products

Kim Kardashian has no qualms about shelling out $300 for an anti-aging serum, but that doesn't mean she won't use a $30 moisturizer. Turns out, Kim Kardashian is a drugstore beauty fan, too.

"You guys already know my favorite drugstore makeup products, but I wanted to share some of the best drugstore skincare products, too. You can still find really effective skincare items without having to spend a lot of money. Just remember that consistency is key! If you use the products regularly, you'll see better results," she wrote on her app.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Kardashian then listed six of her favorite products, all of which are priced at under $30. Keep scrolling to shop all her picks, from anti-aging moisturizers to glow-boosting sheet masks.

VIDEO: 6 Beauty Products Under $12 You Should Buy from the Drugstore