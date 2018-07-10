Kim Kardashian Actually Uses These Drugstore Skincare Products

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Victoria Moorhouse
Jul 10, 2018 @ 10:15 am

Kim Kardashian has no qualms about shelling out $300 for an anti-aging serum, but that doesn't mean she won't use a $30 moisturizer. Turns out, Kim Kardashian is a drugstore beauty fan, too.

"You guys already know my favorite drugstore makeup products, but I wanted to share some of the best drugstore skincare products, too. You can still find really effective skincare items without having to spend a lot of money. Just remember that consistency is key! If you use the products regularly, you'll see better results," she wrote on her app

Kardashian then listed six of her favorite products, all of which are priced at under $30. Keep scrolling to shop all her picks, from anti-aging moisturizers to glow-boosting sheet masks. 

VIDEO: 6 Beauty Products Under $12 You Should Buy from the Drugstore

1 of 6 Courtesy

Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser

This creamy cleanser is perfect for sensitive skin. It effectively removes dirt, debris, and the remaining makeup from your face without leaving it feeling stripped or uncomfortable. 

Cetaphil $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy

Olay Regenerist Whip Facial Moisturizer

This ultra-lightweight daily moisturizer absorbs into your skin in seconds. It's even enhanced with an SPF 25, so you never  leave home without sun protection. 

Olay $29 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Anti-Aging Night Face Cream

This anti-aging night cream is made with retinol to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while keeping the surface of your skin looking smooth and youthful.

Roc $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Gel-Cream

This oil-free, fragrance-free gel eye cream is made with hyaluronic acid to plump up and moisturize the sensitive skin around your eyes. 

Neutrogena $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

Bio-Oil

This fast-absorbing oil is known to help minimize the appearance of scars and stretch marks. 

Bio Oil $15 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

Pond's Hydrate + Glow Sheet Mask

The true bargain in the batch? This $3 sheet mask. It uses ingredients like papaya extract, vitamin B3, and vitamin E to hydrate and improve your skin's radiance. 

Pond's $3 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!