Kim Kardashian's Feathered CFDA Dress Almost Went Up in Flames

It’s official: Kim Kardashian was literally the hottest guest at last night’s 2015 CFDA Awards in New York.

The star took to Instagram this morning to explain how the embroidered peek-a-boo Proenza Schouler dress she wore to the event almost brought the house down. “LOL After the awards at dinner the feathers of my dress caught on fire from a candle,” Kardashian wrote in the caption for the image:

Shout out to Pharrell & Helen who saved my life last night! LOL After the awards at dinner the feathers of my dress caught on fire from a candle & they jumped on me to get it out! #WereOn🔥 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 2, 2015 at 6:24am PDT

The feathers on her designer dress are intricately placed above each shoulder, which means she must have taken like a moth to a flame and leaned in a bit too close.

Thankfully, fashion icon award recipient Pharrell and his wife Helen Lasichanh were there to save the day. “Shout out to Pharrell & Helen who saved my life last night ... they jumped on me to get it out!” Kardashian wrote. Despite the frightening encounter, there’s no denying that with her recent pregnancy announcement and Caitlyn Jenner’s reveal, Kardashian and her family really are burning up right now.

