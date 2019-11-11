Kim Kardashian Shared the Most Adorable Photos of Dream Kardashian and Saint West

Kim Kardashian is nothing but thrilled about son Saint West's relationship with his cousin, Dream Kardashian.

On Sunday, she shared a slideshow of photos of Saint, 3, with Dream, 3, daughter of her brother Rob Kardashian and his ex Blac Chyna.

"Happy Birthday sweet Dreamy!" she wrote in the Instagram post. "We all love you so very much! Going through my phone and see so much of you and Saint makes my heart so happy that you all are so close and have each other."

Dream turned 3 on Sunday, and had a celebration suitable for Kardashian, complete with an Aladdin-themed party.

She also got an appropriately lavish gift from aunt Kylie Jenner, who took her on her first helicopter ride over Los Angeles.

"Dream is very special to Rob’s family," a source told People. "She is the sweetest girl and everyone loves her. Of course, they wanted her to have a special birthday party with all of her cousins."

The source also added that Rob and Blac Chyna have set aside their own issues to be good co-parents for their daughter.

“Rob is a good dad. He is very protective of Dream. Things with him and Chyna have calmed down. They are able to co-parent better now. Both of them seem to just focus on what’s best for Dream."