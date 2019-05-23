People Think Kim Kardashian's Doppelgänger Accused the Star of Ripping Off Her Style

Will the real Kim Kardashian please stand up?

Knockoff watchdog Diet Prada recently made us aware of some possible drama on the Kim Kardashian fashion front, stirred by none other than her best-known doppelgänger, Kami Osman.

According to DP’s receipts, Osman (who credits herself as a “Singer. Songwriter. Fashion Killa.” and once made an appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians), posted a note in her Instagram story on Tuesday, writing, “Got a lot of DM’s in regards [sic] to the MET look that was painfully similar to my last years [sic] bday dress.” In the next slide she posted a photo of herself in a curve-hugging white minidress with an embellished silver trim plunging down her chest and past her belly button, writing, “Never get confused with who ‘inspires’ who. They won’t give you credit but they will copy.” She went on to explain, “I designed this dress for my birthday last year. Nobody had a dress like this was an original design.”

Though Osman never explicitly called out Kardashian or her Met gala after-party dress, the parallels are clear — both pieces are skintight, hit just below the hips, and include a bedazzled plunging neckline that stretches down past the navel.

That being said, the inspiration behind Kim’s Manfred Thierry Mugler is hardly a mystery. She’s channeling her style icon, Cher, circa 1979:

Sorry, Kami, I guess Kim and Mugler aren’t mining your IG for inspiration after all.