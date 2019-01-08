Kim Kardashian Deleted an Instagram Story After Backlash 

Déjà vu much? Just days after facing brutal backlash for promoting Flat Tummy Co. on Instagram, Kim Kardashian is back at the center of a social media controversy.

Here's what went down: On Sunday night, Kim Kardashian posted a video to her Instagram story of herself unboxing clothes from Dolce & Gabbana. Fans quickly reminded the 37-year-old of Dolce & Gabbana's problematic past, and, one hour later, Kim deleted the story, according to Page Six.

In the video, the KKW founder fawned over her new clothes, saying, “So I come home to these amazing huge Dolce & Gabbana boxes,” as North West squealed in excitement in the background, per People's report.

She continued “Yes! That’s how I felt. And inside are these sequin tuxedos … it’s like a jacket with a vest.”

Her excitement was short-lived, as people on Twitter called out the beauty mogul for supporting the brand. Some pressed for Kardashian to use her platform to “educate instead of endorse."

lmao @ the Kardashian family/any1 rich for still supporting Dolce & Gabbana — $tone (@kingsleazyy) January 6, 2019

Though Kardashian did not address why she removed the video, fans believe it was related to Dolce & Gabbana's most recent scandal involving a racist ad that was released in China (the backlash was so fierce that the brand canceled their Shanghai fashion show last November), as well as Gabbana's past comments about her famous family.

Back in July 2018, Gabbana commented on a photo of Kardashian alongside her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, calling the family, “the most cheap people in the world.”

Might we suggest throwing those tuxedos in the donation box, Kim? We're sure Dress for Success could use some love!