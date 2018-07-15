Kim Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner's Forbes Cover, Says Entire Family Is "Self-Made"

After Kylie Jenner landed the cover of Forbes as the youngest ever soon-to-be billionaires, Twitter erupted over the magazine's choice adjective of "self-made" to describe the beauty mogul's success.

In the publication's fourth annual "America's Richest Self-Made Women" issue, Jenner, 20, and her sister Kim Kardashian West both made the coveted list, thanks to their wildly popular beauty brands. However, the public was miffed that Forbes didn't acknowledge the incredible advantage Jenner and Kardashian West benefited, which grew their wealth to nearly ten-figure status.

"It is not shade to point out that Kylie Jenner isn’t self-made," tweeted author Roxane Gay. "She grew up in a wealthy, famous family. Her success is commendable but it comes by virtue of her privilege. Words have meanings and it behooves a dictionary to remind us of that." Others took a similar stance on the topic at hand.

However, Kardashian West swiftly shut down the so-called haters in a recent interview with Refinery29. "I really didn’t get it, because she is 'self-made'—we are all 'self-made,'" Kim told the website.

"What, because we came from a family that has had success? To me, that doesn’t really make sense... I know so many people like that [who] haven’t turned out to be as successful as Kylie," she added. "If anything, I've seen the complete opposite."

She went on to commend Jenner for "[taking] an insecurity of hers and [figuring] out how to make a really successful business off of it." Of course, she is referencing Kylie's famous lips, which she first began to over-line to give the illusion of a bigger pout, and eventually got injections to fill them out. Though, she admitted just last week that she's filler-free for the first time in years.

Kim argued that her family has work hard for their success, crediting their constant grind for their riches. "Me, Kylie, not one [of the siblings] has ever depended on our parents for anything besides advice," she says. "That’s how I lived my life with my dad [Robert Kardashian]. He never gave me anything. We might have the opportunity, but I’ve seen it go the complete opposite way. Nobody works harder than my sisters and my mom."

The sisters both hope to pass on their beauty businesses to their children in the future, with Kim saying: "I’ve built something, and you hope one of your kids will want to be in the family business and work with you. Kanye probably feels the same way. He wants one of our kids to work at Yeezy and take over [it]. Luckily, we have a lot of kids."

It looks like the Kardashian-Jenner takeover is far from being over.